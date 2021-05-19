Malaria Eradication: Ned Nwoko to partner with Ministry of Energy

Kindly Share This Story:

Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko was on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Power, Engr Saleh Mamman to share his malaria eradication project with him. One of the approaches for Malaria Eradication is proper waste management. This can also be a source of renewable energy for power in Nigeria.

On this premise, Prince Ned Nwoko and the Malaria Project Team had a meeting with the Honourable Minister of Power Engr Saleh Mamman to discuss the Malaria Eradication Project, Waste Management and how we can facilitate the use of renewable energy to generate power in Nigeria. The minister commended the effort and promised that the ministry will look into it and work with Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation’s proposed approach to recycling plants via waste to energy.

More photos below…

Kindly Share This Story: