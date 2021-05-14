M36 unveils investment video series ‘The Journey to Wealth’

Kindly Share This Story:

Digital lifestyle and investment platform, M36,has announced the launch of “The Journey to Wealth”, a mini-video series focused on providing individuals with the insights and tools they require to make well-informed investment decisions and actively grow their wealth.

Every Saturday, an episode of the video series featuring engaging discussions with seasoned finance and investment experts, will be released on M36 social media channels. The maiden edition features Titi Odunfa Adeoye, Chief Executive Officer, Sankore Investments and Desola Ilori Head, Union Bank’s Head of Treasury Digital platforms in a robust conversation tagged “Money vs Wealth”

Speaking on the launch of the video series, Chuka Emerole, Treasurer at Union Bank said, “At M36, part of our goals is to provide key insights that help individuals to cultivate their investment habits. We are committed to providing opportunities that empower people with the necessary tools and information needed to grow and retain wealth. With more individuals seeking to maximise their investment opportunities, the Journey to Wealth video series serves as a credible resource to enable our customers make sound investment choices based on their financial objectives.”

To catch all episodes, follow M36 on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube @M36_ng

Begin or continue your investment journey with M36 which is available for download on the App store and the Google Play Store. For more information on M36, visit https://m36ng.com/

