Lokonon Michel: Fast emerging gospel act with great dreams

Lokonon Deale Michel, a.k.a Michelloko is a Lagos based gospel music singer and Chef from Benin Republic who specializes in intercontinental and African meals.

In an exclusive discourse with team Southjamz, the Praise singer left some noteworthy impression, reassuring fans of his dedication to becoming a world renowned Gospel Star and Chef.

Speaking on how do he has been able to merge the Chef and Artiste personalities to get going smoothly, he said; “First, I was born into the church choir, along the way when I was 11 year old I noticed the ever growing urge to create songs of my own so I started composing music. When I was 20-years, I told my father I wanted to attend a musical school. Dad had wanted to make that dream a reality but had financial restrains so I moved to Nigeria in 2010, where I enrolled in a catering school. It’s not been easy but then music is kind of like who I am (A part of me now), while cooking is fun, like a hobby to me, so it’s not that tasking, to the Glory of God.

Recalling how he kick started his career professionally, he said; “In 2017. I had my first studio single, ‘Jehovah You Too Much’ out in collaboration with Wumi Spell and I Tunz. Since then it’s been an amazing Journey with so much success story to be thankful for.”

However, he explained why he chose gospel music. “I do only Gospel music because I love praising God, worshiping him; so every of my song exalts the name of God”, he said.

He added that the ultimate goal is to be the number one chef/gospel artiste globally. “I want to be number one Chef/Gospel Artist in the world”, he noted.

