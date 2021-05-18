Local fish production: Lagos begins training of 120 cage fish farmers

Kindly Share This Story:

.Empowers 80 women, youths in fish cage culture system

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has commenced a three-day capacity building on Fish Cage Culture System for 120 women and youths in Afowo Community, Badagry.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya who disclosed this on Tuesday, explained that the initiative would boost local fish production by an additional 162 tonnes of fish per annum, create over 100 direct jobs and 300 indirect jobs for cage construction workers, equipment suppliers, marketers and input suppliers.

She added that the State Government would further empower additional 80 women and youth in the Cage Culture System of fishing in the Community after the training with fish juvenile, bags of fish feed, medication and allowance for four months in addition to the 40 youth that were previously empowered in the same community in 2019.

According to her, the capacity building programme would expose participants to the rudiments of fish cage construction, stocking and management which would help them properly manage their fishing systems when they begin.

“The State Government in a bid to upscale fish production and create jobs for 80 women and youth is implementing the Cage Culture Project in Afowo Community, Owode-Apa Kingdom, Badagry. This is in addition to the 40 Women and youth that were previously empowered with Fish Cage Culture System at the Community in 2019.

“The selected beneficiaries will be allotted Cage Culture System, fish juvenile, bags of fish feed, medication and allowance for four months.

“To ensure a successful implementation of the project, a three-day Capacity Building Programme to expose the beneficiaries to the rudiments of fish cage construction, stocking and management is being organised for the 120 women and youths participating in the project,” the Commissioner stated.

Olusanya, also, disclosed that the capacity building programme would be theoretical adding that the practical session would span the period of fish cage construction which begins immediately after the theoretical session.

