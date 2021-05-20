Liverpool’s ‘Captain Fantastic’, Gerrard inducted into PL Hall of Fame

Kindly Share This Story:

By Temisan Amoye

Liverpool’s captain fantastic Steven Gerrard has been inducted into the illustrious Premier League Hall of Fame.

Gerrard enjoyed an unbroken 17-year spell at the Merseyside club, raking in 120 goals and 92 assists in 504 Premier League appearances after making his debut in 1998. With teammate Jamie Carragher being the second player to play over 500 games for Liverpool in the league.

Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, the title-winning Rangers manager has now been given the credit he deserves with a spot in the Premier League’s Hall of Fame.

Gerrard joins fellow midfielders Frank Lampard and Roy Keane, strikers Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, and Dennis Bergkamp in the Hall of Fame, with one more inductee coming up later on Thursday.

Gerrard came through the youth setup at Liverpool, where he was handed his first-team debut under Frenchman Gerard Houllier in November 1998

Houllier would go on to hand Gerrard the captain’s armband in 2003, taking over from Finnish defender Sami Hyppia as the leader of the team at the age of 23.

The induction into the PL hall of fame comes on the back of Gerrard’s managerial success in the Scottish Professional Football League, where he guided Rangers to winning the SPFL title in style, by going unbeaten throughout the 2020/2021 SPFL season.

Vanguard News Nigeria

