Linda Ikeji TV, The House of Gino unveils new culinary show, ‘Laura’s Kitchen’

An exciting and brand-new culinary show is scheduled to debut in the coming weeks on the Linda Ikeji TV platforms.

The show, hosted by Laura Ikeji Kanu @lauraikeji will explore different cuisines spanning continents and diverse culture.

Laura’s Kitchen, done in collaboration with Gino, aims to showcase the various dishes that can supplement the average Nigerian family menu.

This unique show will enlighten our audience on the cookery of both local and international cuisines thereby enriching our collective culinary experience.

Laura’s Kitchen will also be a star-studded Le cordon bleu as some of your favourite celebrities will be appearing in the show as they take you through a delightful culinary journey.

The show promises to be a lot of fun as Laura in her usual Vivre memento ambience will definitely not disappoint.

In the words of the company’s CEO, Linda Ikeji, “This is one show you can’t afford to miss”.

Re-echoing Linda Ikeji, the Marketing Director at The GB Foods Company, Mr Cletus Uche Onyebuoha said: “Everyone eats. Some cook. Whether you only eat or do both, we at The GB Foods Company, a global culinary giant, want to help people to eat and cook intelligently. Also our purpose is to celebrate local flavors. That’s why we’re backing this candid reality cook show on our local Nigeria dishes.”

