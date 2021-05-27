Light & Salt: KMK Abiola Celebrates Birthday with Debut Album

Kindly Share This Story:

With the creative singer announcing his long-anticipated debut album Light & Salt, and celebrating his 31st birthday today, we look back at the origins leading up to KMK’s iconic moment in music history.

A native of Osun state born Oladipo Abiola and raised by a single mother- KMK is a graduate of creative arts and theatre major from the University of Lagos. A singer-dancer and performer extraordinaire, who is highly admired for his exceptional statesmanship, KMK assesses Light & Salt to be an album of goodies.

“Light and salt is my debut album, which I’ve been compiling since 2015, The album comprises 19 songs, no feature all songs written and collect written by kmk Abiola and the producers. Fans should expect a variety of genre and messages. Also to get blessed by this compilation of graced work which is activated by the spirit of God”

It’s hard to believe that this creative artist and head of entertainment young stars at Loveworld ministries turns 31 today, given his boyish looks and swanky swags, of which KMK can easily be likened to the Justin Bieber of Godly music.

While his transformation from ladies heartthrob to a man after God’s own heart positively mirrors that of Timi Dakolo, the Light & Salt singer has grown hugely over the years and this hasn’t just reflected in his music, but also in his image and style too.

With the singer not only celebrating his birthday today but the announcement of his impressive 19 track debut album Light & Salt out May 27, Children’s Day, friends, family, worshippers at Loveworld ministries and lovers of good music worldwide join to wish KMK a happy birthday.

