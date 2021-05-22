Lee Evans wanted me to break the 400m world record — Egbunike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Efe

Former Nigeria 400m great Innocent Egbunike and other athletes have been mourning the passing of veteran US-born coach Lee Evans.

Evans shocked the world in 1968, when he won the 400m gold at the Olympic Games staged in Mexico. Evans was the the first man to break the 44.00 barrier with a time of 43.86secs a world record, and also he let the world know that ‘Black Lives Matter’ when he raised his fist to protest racial injustice during the medals presentation where he wore a black beret to buttress his point.

He suffered a stroke on May 19 and could not recover from it. He died to fulfill his wish of working and dying in Africa. His family members are currently discussing whether to bury him in Nigeria to fulfill his wish or ferry his remains back to America.

After Lee Evans’ world conquering feats, he came to Nigeria in 1973 and worked with several top Nigerian athletes, including Innocent Egbunike who still holds the national 400m record of 44.17 seconds.

“He encouraged me that I could break the world 400m record. He was the greatest quarter miler and a trailblazer.

“ I’m grateful to God for all the blessings, coach Lee helped me to believe in my God-given talent and understanding certain things of life,” Egbunike said.

Also 400m hurdler and national record holder Ajoke Odumosu credicted Lee Evans with her success in athletics.

“He was a mentor, a role model, a coach and a father to me and many more successful athletes around the world.

“His love for motherland and Africa made him spend the last of his days in Nigeria.”

Coach Lee was part of the successful Cross River grassroots sports initiative supervised by former 400m runner Bruce Ijirigho. The programme supported by former Cross River governor Liyel Imoke produced a pool of talented athletes including Patience Okon-George, Mercy Ntiabong, Fabian Edoki and Nkiru Iwoha. Lee was soon contracted by Lagos State but the romance did not last long.

“Coach Lee was like a father figure in Nigerian athletics,” said Jide Josiah, former AFN vice president and presently a royal father in Ikogosi, Ekiti State.

“I remember when he was coaching us there was a time we were late for training and he came to meet us where we were waiting to be fed and asked what the hell was keeping us from training.

“We told him that we only had Eba ready but no soup. He thundered “well you can swallow the Iba and drink the soup later, come on guys it’s time for training.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: