Leczy set to release music video of Blessings featuring Ice Prince

Ayomide Emmanuel Olagunju is a singer and music writer popularly known as Leczy who is set to take over the music scene with his latest collaboration with Ice Prince. This path is set to formally launch him into the industry and further hold a stake for him in its booming state.

Leczy is based in Cape Town, South Africa, and has been making waves since 2020 and at the moment he is currently making headlines with his fans anticipating the release of his music video, “Blessings” featuring Ice Prince, which is going to be one of his biggest projects so far since making his way into the music scene.

With involvement on the entertainment scene since 2016 and actively been involved in magazine production, scriptwriting, acting, and songwriting he is no doubt assured of a booming career rolling out of experience and knowledge of the working system of the industry.

Speaking about his style of music, he mentions, “I do quality sounds ranging from Afro-pop, hip-hop, and Afrobeat and I’m here to make my name heard all over. My style of songs and the latest projects at hand would definitely give me the leverage I desire as I work tirelessly to serve nothing but the best.”

