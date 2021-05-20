Learn more about Dr Bal Raj who is a board certified orthopaedic surgeon treating patients worldwide

Kindly Share This Story:

What makes Dr Bal Raj the top most orthopaedic surgeon is his more than a decade old experience backed by his unique approach towards treating patients.

The medical world has seen many professionals who have exceeded everyone’s expectations and created a wide body of work which have been appreciated well amongst the medical fraternity. Their work has made them shine bright, and stand a step ahead than others in the same field of work. Today, we talk about one such medical expert who has proved his mettle by doing exceptional work in the area of orthopaedic surgery specializing in sports injuries. He is Dr Bal Raj, from the United States, having a rich experience of over fifteen years who has gained the trust of patients spread across the globe.

This experienced orthopedic surgeon has created a distinct mark the field of orthopaedics with his distinct treatment methods which have created wonders on the patients health. His clinics are based in Dubai and Beverly Hills and now there are plans to expand to more locations to serve a large number of patients. Many known personalities from distinct fields like sports, politics and entertainment throng to his clinics to get themselves treated from the renowned surgeon.

He is famous for his impeccable work in areas such as sports injuries, joint arthritis and extremity surgeries and his wide experience on different surgical and non surgical techniques involving sports injuries have won him many clients who reach up to him from far off places. He has also featured in a number of celebrity endorsements, and you can spot him in the one featuring Anderson Silva’s comeback which was done recently.

What makes his work unique and different is that he implements a holistic approach along with modern medicinal treatments which have given phenomenal results. Dr Raj says, “We have our own distinct approach towards treatment which makes us stand apart from others and also makes us the most sought after experts worldwide, due to our out of the box procedures.” Apart from running his clinics in two different countries, Dr Raj also lends his expert hands as one of the leading writers of webMD and as a consultant for ABC medical news.

When asked about what his future plans are, Dr Raj informs us, “I want to establish a global presence for my brand by opening up multiple clinics which are spread across various locations. The idea behind expanding our reach is to make it simple for the patients who want to get treated by us but take a step back because of the distance. I want to reach out to them making things simple, by cutting the distance.”

