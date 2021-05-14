Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Late Gen Dongonyaro advised me on security ― Lalong

On 4:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Lalong condomns killing of miners in Jos South

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has comforted the family of late Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro saying they should be consoled knowing the deceased had paid his dues and gave all to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Lalong who disclosed late General Dogonyaro constantly advised him on how to handle security matters and was willing to bring to bear his wealth of experience in uniting people of different backgrounds; prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Fitr: Pray Nigeria out of insecurity, other challenges, NLC tells Muslims

While on a condolence visit to the deceased Rayfield, Jos home, the Governor according to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham; urged them to sustain the legacies of the late General as he distinguished himself in the military career by serving diligently in all the positions he occupied.

Responding on behalf of the family, Godfrey Dungum said the visit of the Governor and members of his cabinet was highly consoling and appreciated the support and honour that the Lalong administration continuously accorded the late General both in life and death.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!