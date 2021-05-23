Late COAS’s leadership style productive – Ekhomu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has joined other Nigerians to bemoan the death of late Lieutenant Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others , in the ill fated Beechcraft 350 aircraft , last Friday in kaduna, describing his leadership style as productive in the fight against insurgency in the North East, within his short period he was Chief of Army Staff,COAS.

Ekhomu in a statement issued and signed by his Personal Assistant, Tope Adesuyi, said the late COAS was able to motivate troops with his frequent visits to the frontlines where he would directly address them, an action he attributed to the recent successes of the Military against Boko Haram/ISWAP in one of the recaptured communities in Borno State.

Condoling with the Chief of Defence Staff , General Lucky Irabor and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria on the tragic incident, Ekhomu, who is the national President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, AISSON said, “the plane crash robbed the nation of a great leadership asset in the war against insurgency at a time that the threat is mutating and assuming a terrible dimension.

“Late Gen. Attahiru was a great hero who fought hard to ensure peace and security in Nigeria. Within the short time he served as the COAS, there was a rejuvenation of the spirit of the Nigerian Army. It was apparent that he cared deeply about his troops , as he often assured them that he would provide needed energetic inputs for their work, including welfare.

“He relied upon expectancy theory and self-fulfilling prophecies (Pygmalion effect) when he charged the troops.The troops worked hard because they believed that the late Chief had their backs”, he said.

He also described the loss of other senior Military officers as a low blow to the Military.

But he was quick to advise the Armed Forces to focus attention on the insurgency in the Northeast, even as they mourn the fallen heroes, noting that “ recent events including the reported but unconfirmed death of Boko Haram leader AbubakarShekau are redefining the battle space.

“The events of May 19, in Sambisa Forest may mean that the insurgency has changed into higher gear as ISWAP is better resourced and more brutal than Boko Haram. Taking over Sambisa forest will give ISWAP full control of the entire Borno insurgency space”, he said.

He also expressed worry that ISWAP was consolidating its control of southern Borno as at Saturday, May 22 2021, with the reportedly named Abu Musab Al Barnawi as replacement of Shekau and the announcement of the arrest of Shekau’s thirty commanders.

He said, “ I am worried that ISWAP is acting as the defacto government in the area”.

