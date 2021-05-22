Late Chief of Army Staff, Others: Akeredolu condoles with families, nation

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed shock at the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who died in a plane crash in Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde in Akure.

Akeredolu described the deaths as huge losses adding that “the nation lost a brilliant officer particularly, in General Attahiru who displayed his worth within the short time he served as Chief of Army Staff.

“Within the brief period he served, he gave his best. The late General displayed vigour and total commitment to the security of the nation. He died serving his fatherland with a dexterous passion.

Akeredolu commiserated with the immediate families of the late Chief of Army Staff, as well as other gallant officers who lost their lives in the plane crash.

While commiserating with President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor also joins the military in mourning the death of the highly decorated officers.

He prays for the repose of his soul and for God’s comfort for the families of the departed souls.

