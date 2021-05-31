Landlords Association urges tenants to pay bills promptly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

House owners under the auspices of Amalgamated Association of landlords in Calabar have enjoined residents living in major parts of Calabar metropolis to cooperate with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC

by promptly paying their bills so as to get quality service.

The Chairman of the association, Edet Asuquo made the appeal at the weekend at Abangasang during a maintenance exercise in the area by PHEDC to make sure the location has 24 hours light.

Asuquo who spoke with newsmen said it has become pertinent for electricity consumers to pay their bills promptly to assist in giving them quality service delivery.

He called on other landlords to urge their Tenants to pay their bills as the company has to also pay their GENCOs before power is evacuated and then distributed adding that without their cooperation it would be difficult and almost impossible for PHEDC to give them optimum service.

He said: ” We are able to enjoy light for long hours because of the ingenuity of the management of PHED headed by Mr. Maurice Ibok but we cannot continue to enjoy such magnanimity when we are not paying our bills.

” The bills we pay for the utility we enjoy is supposed to come promptly too,at least in the past few months, we have been enjoying premium services from them. It is very important we do the needful to also assisted them serve us better.

” The windstorm from last months was devastating yet they have been up and doing in their duty be ensuring all electrical installations were either repaired or completely replaced, all those items and logistics cost money. The only way we can show gratitude is to pay our bills as at when due.

” Some will argue that after all they are doing their job, but remember, without our cooperation to achieve such efficiency will be elusive and an ordinary dream that may never come to fruition,” he said.

Speaking further he called on other landlords to encourage their tenants as well as fellow landlord from neighbourhood watch “vigilante” to protect electrical installations from being vandalised by criminals.

He said:” We cannot wait for government to do everything for us, we have to keep watch and protect our transformers, armoured cables amongst others. A lot of times most be who perpetrate this dastardly act live amongst us, we must protect that which gives us light.

They commended the Manager PHEDC Calabar office, Mr Maurice Ibok for his tenacity and more importantly his proactive style by making sure that everything was in place.

“We can testify to his capacity, his team of engineers and technicians are always on their toes which is why we are solidly behind him and the only way we can do that is to encourage residents,tenants to pay their bills and also protect electrical installations as well,” Asuquo said.

Kindly Share This Story: