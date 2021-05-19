Lalong cautions against ethno-religious profiling of criminals

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has cautioned against ethno-religious profiling of ctiminals, saying it is detrimental to national cohesion and growth.

Lalong said that for the achievement of peace and unity, Nigerians should kick against profiling of criminals along ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

He gave the advixe in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos.

Lalong spoke at the 2nd Quarter Meeting of the Nigerian Inter Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja, with theme “Ethnic, Religious and Political Profiling is Avoidable”.

He noted that Nigeria is a diverse country with people of different backgrounds, which should not be used against them in any way.

He said: “We have to put humanity above any other consideration because when we judge people by their ethnicity, religion or other leanings, we miss their potentials because profiling influences the marginalisation of people without reason.

“For instance, we have to treat crime as crime and isolate criminals rather than covering their actions by where they come from or their religion. This further creates disunity and division”.

Lalong said his administration was committed in fairness in governance, by ensuring that people get what they deserve irrespective of their backgrounds.

He said the gesture has facilitated peace and tolerance amongst people in Plateau, while restoring calm in the state for more developmental programmes.

He said the Plateau State Peace Building Agency and the Inter Religious Council are tools his administration has deployed, to institutionalise peace efforts in the state for its sustainability.

According to the statement, other guests at the event include the

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Samson Ayokunle, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

They also said that the act of profiling wrong doers in society by their religion, class or status undermine justice, and breeds inequity and division among the people, while also posing a threat to national development.

