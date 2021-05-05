Lalong assures of support as Rector, Fed Poly Shendam visits govt house

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has assured the Management team of newly established Federal Polytechnic, Nyak, Shendam Local Government Area of the State that government will give every support needed for the institution to succeed as it is a thing of joy for the State to have an additional federal institution of learning.

Lalong gave the assurance when he received the Rector of the Institution Dr. Mukaila Ya’u who led other members of the Management team to visit him at the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

READ ALSO:

A statement by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham stated the resolve of the Rector and his team to develop the institution to provide quality academic, professional and entrepreneurial skills to the students and government support would empower them to make positive impact in the technological and socio-economic development of the country.

“Our goal is to produce innovative graduates both at the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels, worthy of skills and character through effective teaching, learning and research for the technological advancement of our great country Nigeria,” Ya’u said.

He thanked the Governor for his support in the establishment of the institution, saying, the gesture is critical to facilitate its smooth takeoff and operations and appealed to the Governor to provide a site with infrastructure for the takeoff, housing accommodation, office furniture and vehicles for principal officers to enable them coordinate the operations of the institution.

Kindly Share This Story: