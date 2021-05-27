Lagos Police impound 70 motorcycles, arrest seven suspected cultists

Kindly Share This Story:

As Special Squad begins operation

Lagos State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested seven suspected cultists and impounded over 70 motorcycles across the state just as it has constituted a special squad to embark on the massive arrest of commercial motorcyclists popularly called ‘Okada’ riders who violate the restriction order.

This is in furtherance of the restriction order on the operators in the six local government areas of the state.

The Command has deemed it necessary to intensify the enforcement order so as to be in tandem with the plans, vision, and THEMES agenda of the Lagos State Government for the general well-being of Lagosians.

The Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu gave the renewed directive on the total clamp down on the erring motorcycle operators with effect from Tuesday 25th May, 2021 after a strategic security meeting with the Area Commanders, Heads of Departments and Tactical Commanders held on Monday 24th, May 2021, at the Conference Room, Command Headquarters, Ikeja-Lagos.

The command, at various locations within the state, including Apongbon, Lekki, Maroko, Obalande, and Victoria Island, impounded over 70 motorcycles, while efforts are being intensified to sustain the operation across the affected restriction areas like Eti-Osa, some parts of Ikeja, Island Local Government Councils, and highways among others.

CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore, warned the riders to desist from violating the restriction order in the affected areas and respect the laws of the state as the Police and other law enforcement agencies in the state will not leave any stone unturned to maintain law and order in the state.

In the same vein, during the ongoing operation, the Special Squad formed by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday, raided some black spots at Somolu Division and arrested seven suspected cultists.

Similarly, as a follow-up to an Intelligence on the activities of cult members, the Squad raided Celina Hotel, in Bariga area of Lagos State where 12 suspected cult members were arrested.

The suspects were all found in possession of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and other dangerous weapons.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be handed over to the command’s Strike Team, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: