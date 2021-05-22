Lagos NSCDC bursts oil pipeline vandals, impounds 30,000 litres fuel-laden truck

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The fight against oil pipeline vandalism in Lagos yielded a good result, over the weekend, when the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, bursted a suspected pipeline syndicate who were operating at a creek, at Iyana-Odo, along LASU-Isheri Road, Lagos State.

Time was about on patrol at the 3.35 in the morning, during a patrol by the men of NSCDC to Iyana-Odo axis when it was hinted that some suspected oil pipeline vandals were operating at the creek.

On arrival, the vandals were said to have loaded a 30,000 litres capacity truck with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

The Command’s robust ‘Community Based Intelligence Network’ bursted the vandals at the scene of crime.

However, the actual quantity of content was yet to be ascertained though the suspected vandals took to their heels on sighted the combatant and galant team of the Anti- Vandal Unit.

The Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Lagos State Command, Ayeni Kolawole having received the information swung into action and led a team of officers, at about 09:35 in the morning , which include; the Head of Intelligence, Head of Anti – Vandal Unit, Armed Squad personnel, Public Relations Officer, OC Exhibit and some intelligence officers to the crime scene for an on the spot assessment of the dastard act and unscrupulous activities of the vandals.

The truck was thereafter impounded but no suspects were apprehended while the NSCDC operatives were stationed at the scene.

The truck is currently at the State Command Headquarters as ordered by the Commandant.

Commandant Ayeni has also ordered that further investigations be instituted, over the illicit act perpetrated by the vandals in order to get to the root of the matter and ensure justice.

He said the the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

NNPC, ire also advised to commence repair incident and to carry out a repair work on the pipelines.

Also, he said the command would ensure the vandals

are arrested and brought to book in accordance with the provisions of the law, while appealing to citizens and residents of the state, to continue to avail the corps with relevant security information which will assist the corps in ensuring maximum security and safety of lives and property in the state.

Kindly Share This Story: