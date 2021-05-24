Lagos LG polls: Group lauds Buraimohs iconic performance in Amuwo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

Ahead of the Local Government Elections, the Amuwo Odofin Arise for Good Governance have urged electorates to do all within their powers to return Engineer Valentine Buraimoh as the local government chairman in the forthcoming Local Government election in Lagos.

Speaking, chairman of the group, Fadairo Jamiu commended Dr. Buraimoh’s leadership and tremendous developmental works in Amuwo Odofin.

According to Jamiu: “Engineer Buraimoh is truly a noble man of valour and excellence. His legacies shall stand the test of time. His administration has actually puts smiles on the faces of people in Amuwo.

“We assessed the performance of his administration on health, infrastructure, education, information environment, security commerce, and peace of the local government. His performance can be best captured by Thomas Hobbs theory. In other words, the state of Amuwo local government was indeed horrible politically but he was able to diffuse the tension and re-calibrate the political situation in the local government.

“Buraimoh has done so much and cannot afford that his good works be swept under carpet by nefarious agents. We invite you all to celebrate an iconic servant of the masses.”

