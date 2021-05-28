Lagos LG polls: Group calls for Buraimoh’s re-election in Amuwo

Kindly Share This Story:

A political movement, Tinubu Consolidation Movement, Amuwo Odofin Chapter, has called on all members of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, in the local government to vote for Engineer Dr. Valentine Buraimoh, as the the party’s flagbearer in the chairmanship primaries election scheduled to hold tomorrow.

Speaking, Jamiu Fadairo, Convener of the group tipped Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria with a promise that members of his group both home and abroad are well equipped to deliver Tinubu for President come 2023.

According to Fadairo: “It is only Tinubu who has the magical and pragmatic solution to Nigeria’s problems. Tinubu has made friends across the Niger, that is the reason Nigerians should support his aspiration as a detribilised leader to lead them to the promised land come 2023”.

The group likened the actions of Engineer Buraimoh to the feats achieved by Tinubu which has been replicated in Amuwo Odofin Local Government in the last four years of his performances.

