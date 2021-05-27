LAGOS LG POLL: Youths vow to resist ‘sponsored Political thugs’

Kindly Share This Story:

•Accuses Aspirant of Name Dropping

Concerned youths in Surulere Local Government area of Lagos State, under the aegis of ‘Igbega Surulere Youth Vanguard’, on Friday, vowed to resist any external recruitment of political thugs into their local government in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress, APC, Council primary elections coming up on Saturday.

In a statement by the Secretary of the group, Ademola Adedayo in Lagos, the group alleged that the campaign activities of Mr. Idris Aregbe started peacefully until last few days when thugs unknown to the Surulere community where drafted to his campaign train with series of violence records including their campaign in Shitta area of Surulere.

Adedapo said: “We are concerned about the importation of suspected political thugs in places where Mr. Idris Aregbe had been visiting. Although we are aware that Mr. Idris Aregbe was never a resident of Surulere but his youthful activities and PR business in Lagos is well known. We are in total agreement with the leadership of the party that all aspirants should be given a clear ground to test their popularity at the polling centers. In light of these observations that many of our youths have decided to resist any infiltration of sponsored thugs as the sporting city is known for peace and decency.

“We call on the leadership of APC in Lagos State especially the Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Sen. Remi Tinubu and Chairman of the APC in Lagos State to restrain Mr. Idris Aregbe from his violent activities that is alien to us in Surulere. “We are aware of his plan to ask the suspected thugs to cart away ballot boxes in the wards where elections will take place in Surulere but many of our youths will be fully on ground to resist breakdown of law and order. We are surprised that a supposedly popular candidate could attempt to run away from winning the contest at the ballot.”

The group further berated the APC Chairmanship aspirant for dropping names of leaders of the party as sponsor of his candidacy.

He said: “Idris is a young man with a bright future that should not allow any principality to use him against the interest of APC members in a local government he seeks to lead. What impression does he seek to gain by telling party members that he has the backing of Senator Remi Tinubu and her husband, the Governor of Lagos and the APC State Chairman to assume the chairmanship after the public pronouncement from Asiwaju Tinubu asking all party members to freely contest.

“It’s lack of common sense for an aspirant to engage in name dropping and boisterous statements indicating that if his imported thugs are able to disrupt voting at the voting centers his alleged sponsors will impose him and give him the LASIEC form without hindrance.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the APC Chairmanship aspirant, Mr. Idris Aregbe were unsuccessful as he did respond to messages sent to him.

However, a source close to the APC State Chairman, who pleaded anonymity, indicated that there has been several attempts in the past by some party bigwigs to impose their stooge in the Surulere council secretariat, a move which mostly did not go down well with APC leaders in Surulere local government.

Kindly Share This Story: