Breaking News
Translate

Lagos LG Poll: I’ll run an open door policy, aspirant tells delegates, electorate

On 3:57 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos LG poll

By Dapo Akinrefon

A leading aspirant in the upcoming Local Government primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Surulere, Lagos State, Mr Suleiman Bamidele Yusuf, on Friday, assured the people of the Local Government of an open door policy if given the opportunity to serve them.

In a letter, he said his dream is to build a people-driven society, an egalitarian community and a government accessible to the masses.

Bamidele recalled his contributions to the development of the communities in the council area and pledged that he will do more if given the mandate.

Also read: Lagos APC council primaries in Surulere: Artistes, Comedians, elders, youth rally support for Idris Aregbe

The aspirant also restated his loyalty to the progressives party.

Bamidele said, despite several failed attempts in contesting the chairmanship of the local government, has not for once ditched the platform, saying, his consistency is to ensure that the people of the grassroots benefit enormously from the dividends of democracy.

He said: “Without you, I can’t achieve the dream, I need you, I need everyone, I need Surulere, I want to serve.”
Besides, he promised to run a government that will have the people as the priority, promising that the masses will be in charge of his administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!