Lagos Council Polls: Councilorship aspiration of rival cult members leads to death in Surulere

Violence erupted in the Ojuelegba area of Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Saturday, during the primary elections of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.

Two persons were reportedly shot by the cultists, while others sustained injuries.

The rival cult groups have been engaging themselves in disagreements before the primary elections following the aspiration of one of the Councilors who allegedly is a member of a notorious cult group in the area.

It was gathered that the rival cult group sort to install one of their own in the local government, which they felt could give the cult group of the APC Councilorship aspirant supremacy among cult groups in the Ojuelegba area of Surulere, Lagos.

It took the timely intervention of security personnel to restore normalcy in the area.

Meanwhile, the APC screening result documents enlisting Councilorship aspirants qualified for the primary elections was sighted by Vanguard which indicated that the APC in the state had screened out Mr Babatunde Thomas with the status of “NOT CLEARED” written in front of his name and that of one Bello Nurudeen, while one Ogunlana Babatunde was marked as “NON APPEARANCE”. The Screening Appeal committee of the APC headed by former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr Femi Pedro also did not clear the APC Councilorship aspirant, Mr Babatunde Thomas.

However, another list emerged from the APC state secretariat on Saturday hours before the conduct of the APC primary election which indicated that Mr Thomas’ name had been cleared as an aspirant in the Councilorship elections in Ojuelegba/ Akinhanmi Cole area of Surulere, Lagos.

It was also gathered that no sooner after the election officials surfaced with the new list of cleared Councilorship aspirants at the venue of the primary election at Shamsideen Primary School, Ojuelegba, Surulere, the opposing and rival cult groups started engaging in confrontations that led to deaths of the members of the rival cult groups.

It was said that arrests were made by security officials.

