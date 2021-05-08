Lagos, CGM, partners streamline real estate opportunities in Lekki axis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

In attempt to create awareness on real estate opportunities in Lekki axis for job creation especially among the youths and others interested in investing into the real estate sector, the chief convener, Senior Pastor, Church of God Mission, Garden City, Oniru Parish, Rev. Chris Ubamadu, partners had concluded one of its kind one day conference on the benefits and best way of investing in real estate sector with invited seasoned professionals from the sector including representative of the Lagos state government who provided the necessary knowledge and understanding required to become successful in real estate sector, as the programme is tagged; Round Table Lekki.

At the church premises where the conference took place, Rev. Chris Ubamadu said, “having seen the rate of insecurity in the country which unemployment is the root cause, this organization decided to contribute their quota to reduce the high rate of unemployment especially among our youths by organising a free Round Table Lekki conference on real estate to empower youths and others with opportunities in that sector”.

He said further that in every unemployed adult, there is somebody that depends on that person. “There is also a possibility that the increasing vices would drop once people are employed, hence we organised Round Table Lekki to tackle the issue of unemployment.

According to him, the Round Table Lekki is a networking platform, an empowerment focused programme to empower people especially the youths who can easily be lured into criminality.

To drive the programme home, the Lagos state Honourable Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris O. Salako said that Lagos is a place of opportunities, abide by our cultures and take advantage of all of it.

Continuing, he advised investors to make the necessary consultations because where there is a government plan in what you do, there would be value in it. He also advised developers to make efforts to know Lagos state master plan as that would go a long way in their building development.

Salako reviewed that Lagos is growing rapidly by the day and for that reason we are taking planning ahead so that development doesn’t catch us unprepared.

In addition, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oxygen Holdings, Olawale Ayilara who was into digital marketing before he switched on to real estate digital marketing using data to know why and what people need and location.

Ayilara said in his insertion that a lot of people don’t know why they are investing in real estate. He also told the audience that the first rule of real estate is location because where you think is far today is close tomorrow. “Land is the oil of Lagos because it appreciates, and you can’t say you are wealthy without real estate investment. It is the highest employer of labour.

In the same vein, CEO, Beachway Homes, Adeyinka R. Lawal, said that while investing in real estate understanding the subject of terminology is very important so that an investor will not invest ignorantly. “Seeking physical advice and investigating before buying lands is important.

As part of his discussion, Lawal said, “reasons we invest are to preserve current earnings of future income generation and wealth creation.

Continuing, he said, “one of the reasons people should invest in Lekki is that it is unique and strategic location. It has tourism attractions like beaches. Lekki is a gateway for South West. Lekki Peninsula will help in shaping the future”. He also narrated one or two challenges associated to real estate investment in Lekki which involves weak and indequate infrastructure, inadequate road network, high living cost, seasonal flooding, challenge of water system etc.

The conference was a success because of the excellent contribution of Xtreme Mindz team to the The Round Table Lekki.

