Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension of the council chairman of Surulere local government, Mr Tajudeen Ajide, saying that he can resume his official duties.

Also read:

The decision was reached by the House on Tuesday during the plenary session when the Speaker of the House, Rt( Hon) Mudashiru Obasa read before the House the apology letter written by the Council Chairman.

Details Later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: