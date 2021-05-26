Lagos APC council primaries in Surulere: Artistes, Comedians, elders, youth rally support for Idris Aregbe 

Kindly Share This Story:

….task Gbajabiamila to be neutral

By Gabriel Olawale

Ahead of Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government council primaries in Lagos State, artistes and comedians yesterday stormed Surulere Local Government Area to drum support for the party’s Youth Organising Secretary, Idris Aregbe’s ambition to run for the office of Surulere Local Government Chairman during forthcoming polls.

The artistes and comedians, who joined thousands of youths, women and many others that trooped out to declare their total support for the Youth Organising Secretary, with many adorning campaign regalia, including face caps, branded T-shirt, among others with constant cheers at the mention of his name.

The campaign train which took-off in Barrack saw the artistes including popular Islamic musician, Ahmad Alawiye popularly called Alalubarica, and a comedian, Usiaphe Kevin as Whalemouth, marching with people through Shitta, Surulere, Stadium, Akerele, Bank-olemoh, Itire-road, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Bode Thomas among others, sensitizing many on the need to allow youth takeover the mantle of leadership of Surulere local government.

The artistes and comedian appealed to residents to back Aregbe, saying he has developmental agenda for the council and that Surulere stands the chance to gain more when he becomes the chairman.

Aregbe, while addressing participants at the mega campaign rally in Surulere and its environs ahead the weekend’s primaries, urged the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to respect the people’s wish and not interfere in the primaries.

He noted that not interfering in the exercise does not diminish the status of the speaker; rather, it would further indicate that he is a lover of democracy and that he remains the choice candidate of Surulere residents and that has been his motivating factor.

“He is our leader, and I’m sure a good leader and speaker is also a listener. And that is what our people are saying, our people have spoken and they have chosen their candidate. I have the people’s support and backing. So we are expecting the speaker to also let the will of people prevail,” the aspirant added.

Explaining his reason for joining the race, he noted that it was a response to the yearnings of the people and the need for youths to assume leadership roles after years of meritorious service and playing second fiddle.

He added that with the state’s political climate and current economic situation, it was important the younger generations, who dominated a bigger chunk of Nigeria’s population, begin to determine their future by deploying their expertise in proffering solutions in consonant with their reality and peculiar challenges.

Aregbe noted that his candidature was to assure the youths that they can dare, dream and achieve in terrain otherwise termed exclusive for some citizens, and proved that given the right opportunity, Nigerian youth can excel in all areas of endeavours, including that of leadership.

The youth organising secretary maintained that after clinching the party’s ticket, the first thing on his agenda was to transform Surulere in all ramifications such that it would impact on all residents and improve their economic and social status.

According to him, there’s no better time for youths to take the mantle of leadership than now. We have been on the sideline for a long time with the continuous promise of better tomorrow and it is now crystal clear that we have to rise up and take our future in our hands.

Aside from his transformation agenda, Aregbe stated that topmost of his priorities include empowering the council residents, particularly youths, women, widow and the aged, adding that no stone would be left unturned in terms of guaranteeing the peoples’ welfare and wellbeing.

He noted that more would be done in turning the council to an economic hub, such that would take many youths off the streets, minimize violence tendencies through ensuring the younger generations are gainfully employed or become employers of labour.

The aspirant added that with Surulere geographical location and his grassroot understanding, he, alongside his team, was ready to open the council area to local and foreign investors such that it would boost local economy with positive resultant effect on the residents.

