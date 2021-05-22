Lagos APC council chairmanship primaries: I’m sure of victory in Surulere – Idris Aregbe

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the Surulere Council election primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos Chapter, the Youth Organising Secretary of the party and one of the aspirant, Idris Aregbe, has expressed confidence that he will win the poll scheduled for May 29th, 2021, saying the odds are already in our favour.

Aregbe, who gave the assurance in a statement he officially signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday, commended residents of Surulere for their support since the start of the campaign, further debunked claims that he had stepped down his chairmanship ambition for the council.

The aspirant said that the support received daily has further indicated that victory was already certain and all that was left to be officially declared APC candidate for the council is for the primaries to start next Saturday.

While saying that support received our support has become a clear explanation of what we truly desire for Surulere going forward, he added that the inspiring support received from the elderly, women, and youths proved their resolute commitment and boost his morale and the need to forge ahead with the campaign for positive as well as rapid transformation of Surulere through him, just as he assured that their gesture would never be forgotten.

The aspirant said: “Much more than when the race began, the mighty waves of enthusiastic support from the great people of Surulere has boosted my confidence about certain victory. With firm certainty, we are sure of victory. Everything that we have done in pushing our campaign forward has always been done in the open”.

The aspirant added that the remaining days left for him to be declared winner of the council primaries “were last lap of the race towards victory and I assure you once again, great people of Surulere, very soon, we shall celebrate our certain victory”.

Aregbe, meanwhile, pleaded to the youths and his supporters not to peddle hate speeches as well as eschew the politics of bitterness with anyone that would be visiting them in days before the primaries particularly those who would claim that he was against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila’s interest within the council.

He stressed that this was not true and that all he had done before now had was to urged the fourth citizen of the country to continue with his activities particularly to often speak for Nigerians including residents of his constituency.

According to him, dear brothers and sisters, they simply fear us; your tremendous support for me is giving them hallucinations! and that formed the reason they started writing out dubious messages, trying to give us bad names. But why can’t they dare to put their names and their house address on such write-ups?

The youth organising secretary, however, urged his supporters not to engage in such rather whenever anyone come to them, they should discuss peace and how infrastructures as well as, other developmental programmes would begin to spring up across Surulere.

“Part of what they are saying is that I am against Speaker Gbajabiamila and any potential political ambition he may have. Please tell them that all that I focus upon is chairmanship of Surulere LGA; as far as I am concerned, any big or small politician has the democratic right to aspire to whatever position in the land.

“Therefore, I plead with you all that as victors, we shall not peddle hate the way they do; instead, we must forgive them and usher in an era of peace, progress, and development that is sure to benefit all of us, including the children of those who erroneously chose to peddle hate.

“Again, I plead that we must eschew bitterness and ensure peace and tranquility in Surulere as we continue this race: I will never endorse the use of violence in any form”, he added.

