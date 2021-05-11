Sack of over 4000 workers: Labour set to ground activities in Kaduna for 5 days

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nigeria Labour Congress Kaduna State Council , has resolved to ground all activities for five days as proposed by the National Headquarters to serve as warning strike for the sacking of over four thousand workers in Kaduna state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairperson of the state Council, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman and the Secretary Comrade Christiana John Bawa which was issued to journalists in Kaduna on Monday.

According to the statement, the decision was resolved in an emergency meeting held with the delegation from the national headquarters of the congress in Kaduna.

The workers said that the total withdrawal of services would commence on Sunday ,16th May, 2021 by 12:00am (midnight).

They lamented that due process was not followed in the recent disengagement of over four thousand workers from the Local Government Service, SUBEB and Primary Health Care Agency by Kaduna State Government.

” The proposed withdrawal of services and the protest would be monitored by the National President and the General Secretaries of Nigeria Labour Congress of all the unions and the Global President, Comrade Ayuba Waba will be in Kaduna state to ensure the enforcement.”

NLC directed that all civil servants in Kaduna state to remain at home for five days as a warning strike after which further directive will be given.

It also urges civil societies organizations, Journalists, market women and men, Okada riders and well meaning citizens to support workers in Kaduna state at this trying time.

They recalled that Kaduna State Government sacked over thirty thousand workers in 2016 and up to date their entitlements have not been settled.

