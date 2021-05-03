Kwara Police nabs suspected ritualist, 24, with fresh human head, hand in Ajase-Ipo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Nemesis caught up with a suspected ritualist by the name of Kehinde John Moses aged 24 on Monday in Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state when he was caught with fresh human head and hand.

Vanguard reliably gathered in Ajase-Ipo that the suspect who concealed the human parts in a black nylon bag with his partner in the crime was taking them to give a yet-to-be-identified herbalist for money ritual when they ran out of luck.

They were said to have freshly severed the head of the victim name Mohammed in Ajase-Ipo, as blood was still dripping from the human parts.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Kehinde was already in a commercial bus with the human parts concealed in the black nylon bag, with his partner who reportedly jumped out of the bus and ran away, when the police station on the road stopped the bus for a routine security search.

The team who suspected a foul play immediately held Kehinde down inside the commercial bus with the black nylon back only to found the freshly severed human parts therein.

The suspect reportedly took the police to where the remaining parts of the body were dumped in Ajase-Ipo.

Contacted, Spokesman of Kwara state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: