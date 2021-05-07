Breaking News
Translate

Kwara Fire Service rescues 40-year-old man from flood in Ilorin

On 2:41 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Suspected Okada thief burnt to death by angry mob in Ilorin

Kwara Fire Service, on Friday, rescued a 40-year-old man, Mr Abdulwahab Olarewaju, from being swept away by flood after a downpour in Ilorin, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN (NAN) reports that some personnel from Ilorin fire service rescued Olarewaju on Ajaseipo road, within the vicinity of Royal Sekina Hotel, Ilorin.

NAN also reports that that the victim had been trapped in the flood near the hotel, after a heavy rain.

ALSO READ: Two dead, 10 injured as smugglers attack Customs officers in Ogun

The Director of the state fire service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, told NAN that the victim was only able to mention his name after being rescued from the flood

Olumuyiwa said that Olanrewaju was rescued alive and without sustaining any injury.

He advised residents of the state to be safety conscious at all times, especially during heavy rain.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!