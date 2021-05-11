Breaking News
King Joel set to roll out N2.5M cash giveaway in celebration of Mother’s Day

As part of his Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR); Multi talented Nigerian-American rapper, King Joel have announced that in appreciation of mothers in Nigeria for their impact towards every child’s upbringing, the superstar is rolling out a total cash of N2.5M Naira giveaway to mothers.

Speaking on the need to appreciate mothers, King Joel disclosed that the role of a mother in a child’s life cannot be overemphasized as they are responsible for the proper moulding of whatever a child becomes in future; hence the need to always appreciate them is important.

As part of the giveaway, mothers need to go to @iamkingjoel page on Instagram and drop a comment and a winner will be selected and announced in a week. A cash prize of N1Million will be presented by Joel himself while the three other lucky mothers will get N500K each to picked by @theshaderoom,@instablog9ja and his fans who are known as #AngelsOfGod

It is however pertinent to note that King Joel is surely one artiste to lookout for in the Nigerian music industry as he has plans to get a grip of the western markets too.

