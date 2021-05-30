Breaking News
REACTIONS: ‘killing of Gulak in Owerri portends great danger’

2021-05-30
By David Royal

The death of a former Special Adviser on politics to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak has been generating reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Some individuals who reacted to the assassination condemned it greatly, saying that the death of such politician in Imo portends great danger.

Gulak was on Sunday morning shot dead by unknown gunmen in Imo state and the Imo Police Command confirmed his death to the public.

Part of the Police Bulletin signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Bala Elkana, read: “On May 30, 2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab, carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others, who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the police nor sister agencies, in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular. He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, close to the Airport.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo  State, Mr. Abutu Yaro, has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone off the area and arrest perpetrators.”

You would that in recent times, Imo state have been turned into a home of chaos, banditry, and hoodlums activities are now the order of the day, thereby igniting unnecessary fear and anxiety in the minds of the citizens and other residents in the state.

The state government in collaboration with police have been doing everything possible to restore peace in the state but all efforts appear to be fruitless after the killing of the APC chieftain on Sunday by “Unknown Gunmen”.

