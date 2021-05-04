Kidnapping, banditry not federal offences – FG replies PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government on Tuesday berated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for displaying crass ignorance that kidnapping and banditry are not federal offences.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed at a media briefing in Abuja, said it was shocking that PDP ruled the nation for 16 years, yet ignorant of the legal structure.

Mohammed was responding to an allegation by the opposition party that kidnappers and bandits were not being brought to book by the Federal Government.

“The PDP alleged that kidnappers and bandits are not being brought to justice. This is apparently aimed at the Federal Government.

“The PDP should therefore, call out the states, including those being controlled by it, to ensure a rigorous prosecution of arrested kidnappers and bandits.

“Meanwhile, PDP conveniently forgot that as far as terrorism, a federal offence is concerned, this Federal Government has successfully prosecuted thousands of Boko Haram members in Kainji, as part of a continuing exercise.

“We are now seeking the cooperation of the judiciary to continue with the trial of arrested terrorists,’’ he said.

The minister said the Federal Government was conscious of the challenges facing the nation and doing everything possible to tackle them.

While calling on Nigerians to support the efforts of the government to tackle the challenges, Mohammed advised those bent on playing cheap politics with the challenges to have a rethink. (NAN)

