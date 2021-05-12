Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Wife of the kidnapped Deeper Life Pastor, in Ondo state, Yinka Ogedengbe has cried out that the health condition of her husband is bad.

Yinka has therefore appealed passionately to the security operatives in the state to help secure the release of her husband, Otamayomi Ogedengbe abducted inside the church in Akure, Ondo state capital.

According to her ” They should release my husband because he is always on the drug, I beg security agents to rise to the occasion and help me to secure his release.

Recall that the clergyman who was a retired director in the state civil service was abducted during a church service at Irese area, in Akure metropolis on Monday.

In an interview with newsmen, Yinka said that the abductors have not yet the open a line of communication with her or demanded ransom and that she was worried.

According to her ” My husband was abducted at the tail end of the church service by armed men on Monday at about 830pm.

“On Monday was our Bible study. Immediately after the Bible study, we were rounding up from the church, one of our brothers collected the car key to park it properly. He is the persons that drive the car when it is already night. He met some boys outside.

“He said the boys pushed him down from the car and he thought they wanted to collect the car. They slapped him and when they looked at him properly and discovered he was not the persons they were looking for.

“They brought him inside the church and started searching for who they were looking for. They saw my husband and said he was the person. When we got outside, they started shooting and pushed my husband into their car.

“We drove after them towards Irese road but they were shooting at us. It was dark so we stopped.

“He was driven away in a car by his abductors who shot sporadically into the air to scare church members away.

“‘I beg the security operatives, all Nigerians to help in the release of my husband. He is a man of God who cannot hurt a fly.

Yinka said ” God helped me to bring my husband back. He is the only son of his parents. Nigerians should help secure the release of my husband. please I beg you all to help me, I can no longer sleep. He is my companion of over 37 years”.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the state police command, Tee Leo Ikoro, said the command would do everything within its power to arrest those behind his abduction.

He added that security operatives, Amotekun and local hunters are already combing the forest to secure the release of the clergyman.

Ikoro assured that he would be released unhurt.

