Kidnap of 200 Islamic School Students: Senator Musa condemns act, says it is callous, unfortunate

…Reiterates Calls on the FG to strengthen security in Niger State

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Mohammed Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has condemned in very strong terms, the attack by armed bandits on Tegina in Rafi Local Government area of Niger State.

Senator Musa who described the act as callous and unfortunate, reiterated his calls on the federal government to strengthen security in Niger State, particularly in areas where bandits have been terrorizing the people.

The Senator while commiserating with victims of the attack, however assured that the enemies of peace in the area would soon be brought to book.

Senator Musa who described the attack that has reportedly led to the death of an IDP and the abduction of children from Islammiya as uncalled and that all hands must be on deck to nip the crisis in the bud, said: “I received credible information of the gruesome daylight attack on the good people of Tegina by the dreaded bandits. With utmost concern, I strongly condemns these attacks and reaffirms the solidarity of my office with the people and the Rafi Local Government area over these gruesome attacks.”

“My heart goes out to the victims and all those affected by this horrific attack in our senatorial district. I stand with the people of Tegina at this tragic and difficult time.”

Recall that there was pandemonium in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State on Sunday, as bandits stormed the town, killed two people and kidnapped 200 children.

Many of the children kidnapped were from an Islamic school in the town who just resumed lesson.

According to a source, the bandits, numbering 40, stormed the town on many motorcycles and shot sporadically into the air to create fears in the people.

The gunmen made their way straight to the Islamic school close to Tegina police station and abducted an unspecified number of children.

Tegina town is a few kilometers from Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government where 27 schoolboys were abducted on February 27. Niger East Senator condemns attack on Tegina.

