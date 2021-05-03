Kevin Omoruyi scores winner as Huesca B defeat Utebo

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian-eligible Spanish striker, Kevin Carlos Omoruyi, weekend, stole the show, as he scored the decisive goal as Huesca B defeated Utebo 1-0 in a Spanish Terreara Division Group A fixture.

Kevin Omoruyi, 20, born in Spain by Edo parents, has Spanish citizenship and started playing professionally last season when he signed his first pro contract with La Liga side, UD Huesca.

The talented youngster is on loan to Huesca B in order for him to get more playing minutes and fast-track his full integration into the top flight in the coming season.

And like the wizkid inching to play with the big boys in the top flight in quick time, Kevin Omoruyi has jumped out of the blocks in his new environment, scoring the winning goal for Huesca against Utebo, to move within a point of Terrera Division Group A leaders Tenuel.

Tenuel top the Group A table with 56 points from 27 games, while Huesca B are hot on their tails with 55 points from the same number of games.

The goal by Kevin Omoruyi came after 52 minutes and despite relentless attacking forays by Utebo strikers and midfielders alike, the score remained 1-0 at the end of regulation time, with the home team players and technical crew running into the pitch to celebrate the hard-fought victory.

Commenting later on his goal and victory for Huesca B, Kevin Omoruyi wrote on Instagram that, ”Jesus does not promise us a life without problems but he assures his presence, his help, and the ultimate victory”.

Kevin Omoruyi will hope to continue finding the range in subsequent matches of Huesca B in order to help them gain promotion to the next cadre of Spanish football.

