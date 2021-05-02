Kebbi NUJ supports 18 late members’ families

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kebbi State Council, on Sunday supported 18 families of late members of the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union presented bags of rice and cash to the families in Birnin Kebbi.

NAN reports that the event was attended by the wife of Kebbi Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who donated N200,000 to the families.

She commended the NUJ for remembering their colleagues who died.

The governor’s wife was represented by Hajiya Zahrau Wali, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women and Social Development.

She explained that supporting the less privileged and vulnerable groups was part of her passion and would continue to support the NUJ in this endeavour.

She advised the union to liaise with High-Level Women Advocates (HILWA), an NGO, to support the education of children of the deceased journalists.

“In line with my efforts to support vulnerable, less privileged, and orphans, I want to donate the sum of N200,000 to support NUJ towards carrying out activities in this direction.

“I also want to use this medium to commend your efforts and encourage you to sustain the tempo for the good of deceased families and the union at large,” she added.

In her speech, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba called for more support to cater to the healthcare and educational needs of families of deceased journalists in the state.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Garba Hamisu-Zuru, said that some of the families were facing serious challenges.

She described the gesture as timely and worthy of emulation by other unions.

The commissioner appealed to the governor’s wife, well meaning individuals and corporate organisations to sustain support to the union.

Earlier, Kebbi Chairman of NUJ, Alhaji Aliyu Jajirma appealed for more donations from philantropists, organisations and individuals to cater for families in need.

Jajirma appreciated the state government, the wife of the governor, and the individuals who supported the initiative.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: