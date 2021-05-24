Breaking News
Kano tanker explosion: Eight firefighters, 56 others sustain injuries — Official

Many injured as petrol tanker explodes in Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Fire Service, yesterday, revealed that no fewer than 64 persons, including eight firefighters, sustained several degrees of burns from a petroleum tanker explosion at a filling station in Sharada area of the state.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, said the explosion involving the tanker with number plate NSR 183 XW occurred when the tanker was offloading its product at the filling station.

Abdullahi said the victims were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Hospital.

He said: “We received a distress call at about 16:20 hrs Saturday evening from Malam Sha’abu Umar and NCC in Sharada Gadar Yanmata, Kano, informing us of a petroleum tanker with number plate NSR 183 XW carrying 6,600 litres of petrol involved in fire outbreak while offloading the product.

“The fire was brought under control by our men at 16:50 hours. After a short while, one of the filling station staff, Ahmed Mohammad, 26-year-old, ignorantly opened one of the tanker’s compartment and as a result reignited the fire leading to an explosion that trapped 64 victims, including eight of the firefighters, who got burnt from the explosion.”

Vanguard News Nigeria 

