Kano-Kaduna rail line to commence in July says Amaechi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that as the ministry was rounding up the Lagos-Ibadan rail project billed to be inaugurated in June, the ministry was set to commence work to link Kano-Kaduna with rail.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, on Friday, said Amaechi made this known when he led a delegation of Nigerian Shippers Council and Nigeria Railway Corporation on a courtesy visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

He said that because of the economic viability of the state, the rail line and the Inland Dry Port would boost business activities of the state.

Amaechi revealed that even though there was no River in the state, maritime activities would be brought there.

” We are here because we want to see how far you have gone with the Dala Inland Dry Port because between now and July we will start work on the Kano-Kaduna part of the rail and wherever we link the Kano rail to Kaduna and link Ibadan to Abuja, then we have solved the problem of cargoes.

” We have to learn how to manage cargoes that come to Kano, like you know, we are also linking Kano-Maradi, so Kano will be the hub for the railway sector with a major station in Kano, it will be able to control the volume of human traffic in Kano.

” Kano is important to Nigeria, Kano is also important to the railway sector and we are trying to see how to bring Maritime into Kano, it is important to note that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council North-West Zonal Office is located at Kano because of the economic importance.

“We believe that the government has the capacity to protect those projects and respond to the needs of the users, ”he said.

Responding, Ganduje said that he was delighted that the Zonal Office of the Nigerian Shippers Council was located in the State because of the commercial nature of the State.

READ ALSO:

Ganduje said that based on the population of the State, the volume of import and export was very high noting that Kano has the highest vote during elections and the highest seat at the National Assembly.

He pledged to make the Dala Inland Dry Port wet in terms of performance.

He, however, said that with the international airport in Kano and the businesses happening with other neighbouring countries, the Dry Port and the Rail line would boost the economy of the State.(NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: