Kano-Kaduna rail line to begin in July ― Amaechi

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

With work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line now completed and set for commissioning in June; the federal government will immediately turn its attention to the Kano-Kaduna corridor, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi stated on Friday.

The Minister disclosed this when he led a delegation of Nigerian Shippers Council and Nigeria Railway Corporation on a courtesy visit to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano, North-West Nigeria.

Amaechi noted that owing to the economic viability of the state, the rail line, and the inland dry port will boost business activities of the state as well as stimulate import and export trade. Though no river exists in the state, the Minister pledged to bring maritime activities to Kano.

“We are here because we want to see how far you have gone with the Dala Inland Dry Port because between now and July, we will start work on the Kano-Kaduna part of the rail and wherever we link the Kano rail to Kaduna and link Ibadan to Abuja, then we have the problem of cargoes.

“We have to learn how to manage cargoes that come to Kano like you know; we are also linking Kano-Maradi. Kano will be the hub for the railway sector with a major station in Kano. The station will be able to control the volume of human traffic in Kano.

“Kano is important to Nigeria, Kano is also important to the railway sector and we are trying to see how to bring maritime into Kano. It is important to note that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council North-West Zonal Office is located in Kano because of the economic importance.

“We believe that the government has the capacity to protect those projects and respond to the needs of the users,” he said.

Responding, Governor Ganduje expressed delight with the work rate of Amaechi, saying the situation of the shippers’ council in Kano would further boost economic activities in the state.

