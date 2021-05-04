Kano Hisbah sacks top official found in hotel room with married woman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board has on Tuesday sacked a top official allegedly found with a married woman in a hotel room in the Sabon Gari area of the state.

Recall that sometime early this year, the official was allegedly found in a questionable manner with the married woman.

The Hisbah Public Relations Officer, Lawal Fagge confirmed the sacking of the official to Vanguard.

It was gathered that the decision followed a report by a committee set up by the board to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. Before the incident, the official was said to be at the forefront of arresting prostitutes and other wayward girls.

Meanwhile, information making rounds has it that the woman was his niece whom had issues with her husband hence his (Hisbah official) mediation to take her to a hotel room pending when the issue was resolved.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: