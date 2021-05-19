Kano Govt starts recruitment process for 56 medical doctors

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State Government has commenced steps for the recruitment of 56 medical doctors with the conduct of aptitude tests for applicants shortlisted.

The state said that this would enhance the performances of its Primary Healthcare Sector.

This is contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by Mr Maikudi Marafa, the Public Relations Officer of the state Primary Health Care Management Board .

He said that the board in the statement advised the applicants to be prepared for the challenges ahead.

”The Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Tijjani Hussain, urges the candidates to prepare for challenges.”

Marafa quoted Hussain as saying that successful candidates would be trained in: leadership, Data Management as well as in the various Primary Healthcare activities.

Hussaini also enjoined the applicants to be committed and be dedicated to duty after they would have been given employment.

