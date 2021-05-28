Kaduna speaker hails choice of Major General Yahaya as COAS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has described the choice of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff as a step in the right direction.

In a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, on Thursday, Zailani commended President Mohammadu Buhari for taking his time to chose an excellent officer, who has gathered rich experience in the infantry.

“The new Chief of Army Staff’s track records show that he is experienced and will hit the ground running in bringing to an end the security challenges the country is facing,” he said.

Zailani charged the new Army chief to double efforts in dealing decisively with insurgency, banditry and other threats to Nigeria’s peace and unity.

It would be recalled that prior to his appointment, Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter-Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East, code-named Operation HADIN KAI.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: