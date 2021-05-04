Just in: Okonjo-Iweala appoints four WTO Deputy Director-Generals

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Tuesday announced the appointment of four Deputy Directors-General.

The former Nigerian Finance minister, disclosed this in a statement titled: DG Okonjo-Iweala announces her four Deputy Directors-General obtained by newsmen.

The names of the appointed Deputies include: Angela Ellard of the United States, Anabel González of Costa Rica, Ambassador Jean-Marie Paugam of France and Ambassador Xiangchen Zhang of China.

According to her: “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of four new Deputy Directors-General at the WTO. It is the first time in the history of our Organisation that half of the DDGs are women.

“This underscores my commitment to strengthening our Organisation with talented leaders whilst at the same time achieving gender balance in senior positions. I look forward to welcoming them to the WTO”.

