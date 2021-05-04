Breaking News
Translate

Just in: Okonjo-Iweala appoints four WTO Deputy Director-Generals

On 6:59 pmIn Business, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Okonjo-IwealaDr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Tuesday announced the appointment of four Deputy Directors-General.

The former Nigerian Finance minister, disclosed this in a statement titled: DG Okonjo-Iweala announces her four Deputy Directors-General obtained by newsmen.

The names of the appointed Deputies include: Angela Ellard of the United States, Anabel González of Costa Rica, Ambassador Jean-Marie Paugam of France and Ambassador Xiangchen Zhang of China.

READ ALSO: 2023: I’ll run for Gov if my boss approves — Benue Deputy Gov

According to her: “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of four new Deputy Directors-General at the WTO. It is the first time in the history of our Organisation that half of the DDGs are women.

“This underscores my commitment to strengthening our Organisation with talented leaders whilst at the same time achieving gender balance in senior positions. I look forward to welcoming them to the WTO”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!