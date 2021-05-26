Just in: Oil Money Records top artistes lists increases, unveils Clova Fresh

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Afro-beat singer and song writer, Lucky Ochani also known as Clova Fresh has joined a global record label, Oil Money Records, increasing the A-list artistes on the label floated to give musicians opportunity to reach their fans across the world.

Clova Fresh , who joined the label owned by United Kingdom UK-based Nigerian business magnate, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, popularly called Oil Money, was to boost his global fan base and release different evergreen songs afterwards.

The Kogi State born entertainer has over the years horned his music skills as a super talented underground artist before gaining recognition across the country, which has endeared many to him.

After signing the agreement yesterday, he described his move to Oil Money records as a dream come true and that the label will further boost his popularity particularly increasing his fans based beyond the shores of Nigeria.

In his own words, ‘it’s all God’s engineering at work and I’m super delighted to be where I am now in my career in the capable hands of an experienced label and team. I remember how I emailed my unreleased singles to Oil Money Records, and now I’m living the dream”.

Clova Fresh, who has concluded plans to release his official debut single, holds a degree in Computer Science. He was a well known musician in his university and headlined every major show on campus. Few years back, he was awarded the Artist of the year, Best Upcoming Art, And most classic at his home town.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the spokesperson for Oil Money Records, Prince Fredoo Perry, explained that Clova Fresh was signed based on his passion for music and several other talents discovered in him.

He assured music lovers globally that the artiste has several tracks in the pipeline that would be released to inspire listeners.

According to him, Clova Fresh has a burning passion and raw talent, he’s humble and ready to work and we believe together we can make magic.

Kindly Share This Story: