Just in: Armed bandits kill 2, injure 6 in Kaduna communities

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies in Kaduna state have reported that armed bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun LGA.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Samuel Aruwan , commissioner, ministry for home affairs and home security.

According to the report, one Mariya Sale was killed in the attack and 3 others were injured.

In another reported incident, armed bandits attacked Doka village, Kajuru LGA. One Bitrus Luka was shot dead, and three others were injured.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain victims, while offering his heartfelt condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a quick recovery.

