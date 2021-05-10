Vanguard Logo

Just in: Amaechi inaugurates 11-man investigative committee to probe Hadiza Bala-Usman

We borrowed $2.5bn from China for Lagos-Ibadan rail, says Amaechi
Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Against the backdrop of financial misdeeds allegedly perpetrated by suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Monday, inaugurated an 11-man investigative panel to probe the books of the agency.

Vanguard reports that Bala-Usman was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari following allegations of non-remittance of N165 billion surplus revenue to the coffers of government, an allegation denied by the suspended MD.

ALSO READ: Amaechi’s letter that ousted Hadiza Usman over ‘unremitted N165bn’

The 11-man committee is chaired by Suleiman Auwalu, Director (Maritime Services) while Gabriel Fan, Deputy Director (Legal services), Federal Ministry of Transportation, will act as secretary.

More details later…

