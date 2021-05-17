Jonathan to leaders, don’t use your position to punish people 

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday, advised leaders and the privileged in Nigeria not to use their positions to oppress people.

Jonathan gave the advice at a special thanksgiving service to celebrate the 50th birth anniversary of the General Overseer of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International (RACAi), Pastor Charles Osazuwa, in Benin City.

He stated that because positions were temporary, leaders must learn not to use the positions to punish people as they would only be remembered for the impact they made on the society.

According to him, some of the things I did while in office are still being talked about today, and I believe that any position I occupy should not be used to cause the death of anybody.

“Any position I have occupied which were by divine providence, it was my belief that it should not be used to create hardship for the people,” he said.

Jonathan commended Pastor Osazuwa for his accomplishments from a very humble beginning, saying “his profile reminds me of the humble beginnings of some of our church leaders and, even Christ.

“Most great men of God came from very humble beginning and we are happy that Pastor Charles has impacted on the society at just 50”.

At the service, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, thanked God for the life of Pastor Osazuwa, and said that he was a man who always spoke truth to power and urged him not to relent.

He noted that the Church would be instrumental to the solution of the current challenges bedeviling the nation and charged church leaders to speak up on the challenges.

“I thank God that he is 50 and I know that the Lord has many more years for him in His vineyard.

“He has impacted so many lives, including mine, and one good thing you enjoy here is that you have a man of God that preaches Christ and salvation and whenever he is with me that has always been his emphasis and I cherish it.

“When you are in privileged position of authority you need people to remind you of your purpose in life as a Christian.

“He speaks with the fear of God only and not the fear of man and I believe that all our church leaders should continue to speak in that manner.

“It is important for us as church leaders to speak out bodly in the interest of the nation because the prophetic words that come from their mouth will also help to change this nation.

“The problems that we have in the nation today will be solved through the church because the Lord will hear the prayers of the church,” Okowa stated.

On his part, Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, described Osazuwa as a living legend who understood the role of God in modern society by linking current societal challenges with the Bible to give hope to the people.

“We are celebrating a man of distinction, a man who is living with the tradition of pentecostality in Nigeria.

“Pastor Osazuwa was one of those who looked up to our father, late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, and to the glory of God he has accomplished a lot at just 50,” Obaseki stated.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, urged church leaders to tell truth to people in authority and speak out, especially with the prevailing challenges in the nation.

Earlier in his sermon titled “Thanking God in the third Dimension”, Pastor Osazuwa called on Christians to always remember what God did in their lives.

He said that only those who remembered what God did in their lives would remember to give Him thanks.

Quoting from the Bible, Osazuwa said God would destroy those who did not remember His works but would bless those who remembered and gave thanks.

“Gratitude is what provokes God to be committed to our life and you can’t be grateful if you don’t have memory.

“To be thankful, you need to remember and not to be grateful is to be forgetful,” the cleric said.

