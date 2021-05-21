Johnbosco Onunkwo lifts students suffering, builds N20m Bus/Car Stand in UNIZIK

Kindly Share This Story:

It was celebration galore at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state following the delivery of N20million ultramodern bus stand by a philanthropist, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo.

Immediate past President, Students Union Government (SUG), Joseph Okafor said the decision to embark on the project followed untold hardships students passed through while boarding busses at the loading bay.

Okafor whose tenure attracted the project, described the facility as nightmare and campaign tool by previous governments during electioneering prior to its renovation

He said, “After evaluation of various projects needed by the students, we had to consider our bus stand which was like seven rivers of Jordan. Nobody enters the stand during rainy season because you can easily be splashed with water.

“In one of our meetings, one of us called my attention to the benefactor who is like a brother to me. That was how we approached him in 2019 he gave us the promise.

READ ALSO:

“The project could have been completed before now if not for COVID-19. But since the project involved students who he’s passionate about, he decided to use his meagre resources to put smiles on their faces. We named the park after him.

He appreciated the benefactor for the gesture, praying that posterity would be kind to him.

The benefactor and a leading governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November 6 election, Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo put the cost of the facility at about #20million, saying it took lot of engineering acumen and several trailer load of sands to fill the land before the facility got a face lift.

“A lot of hyper headed issues, including coronavirus posed serious challenge to us. But we thank God that a project we started, we completed. As a rotarian, if a project is not painful and beneficial to all, I won’t embark on it,” he said.

Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo urged the students to shun evil, but to always anchor their faith in God and themselves to excel, insisting that education and hardwork pay.

Commissioning the project, a Catholic Cleric, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma thanked the benefactor for the gesture, describing him as the instrument God would us to transform the state.

Receiving the key to the facility, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Charles Esimone described the project as evidence of promise fulfilled, evidence of progress, promotion and good things to come to the students of the institution.

On his part, Dean, Students Affairs, Prof. Nonso Achebe, commended the philanthropist for his benevolence, praying God to reward him bountifully.

Kindly Share This Story: