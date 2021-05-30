Job creation: FG begins training of 100 unemployed Bayelsa youths on SADTS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-THE federal government through the National Directorate of Employment,NDE, has recruited one hundred unemployed Bayelsa State youths for training under its Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme, SADTS.

Under the SADTS, four major skill sets in agriculture will be covered which include, fish farming, snail farming, poultry and vegetables farming.

Speaking during the orientation ceremony to mark the commencement of the training in Yenagoa, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, represented by the Bayelsa State Coordinator Mr. Aham Osuchukwu stated that NDE the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme ,SADTS) is one of the friendly youth programmes that the NDE has developed over the years.

Osuchukwu, pointed out that over the years the NDE has strongly supported and consistently invested in the youths by churning out youth friendly programmes and schemes, and expressed the optimism that the employment outlook of the graduates of the sadty training scheme is laudable.

He said: “Agriculture today offers the ray of hope in escaping from the unemployment crisis in the Country. We are not self sufficient in our food production as we still import more than forty (40) percent of our food needs in the country.

“Operatives in the Agriculture Value Chain enjoy a sellers’ market, att this instance, the NDE is using the SADTS initiative to offer her youthful school leavers, graduates of tertiary institutions and school dropouts, employability skills in Agriculture and there are a lot of opportunities yearning to be filled.”

He admonished the beneficiaries of the training programme not to lookdown on themselves by seeing the training

from the subsistence level of Agriculture but should see themselves as engaging in agriculture for business.

Earlier the Director of the Rural Employment Promotions Department, Dr. Micheal Mbata represented by the Head of Department, Mrs. Martha Wokoro in her remarks said the training will last for a period of three months broken into two weeks of theoretical training and two and half months of practical trainings.

She explained that agricultural funding was no longer a problem with the establishment of NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank in addition to other agriculture funding banks, and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to better their lives.

Kindly Share This Story: